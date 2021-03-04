Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.59. 2,986,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,980,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $569,799. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.