KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $6,037,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.