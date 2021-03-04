KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

