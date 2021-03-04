KBC Group NV Acquires 90,941 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

