KBC Group NV Buys 17,525 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of -771.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.