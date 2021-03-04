KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Albemarle worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

ALB stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

