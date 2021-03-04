KBC Group NV Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,850,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $364.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.93 and its 200 day moving average is $319.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.