KBC Group NV Has $20.66 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,676 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

