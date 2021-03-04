KBC Group NV Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.21 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

