KBC Group NV Has $23.57 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

