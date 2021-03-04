Kcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $898,953.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $898,953.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Token Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
