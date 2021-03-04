Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.94% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $226,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

