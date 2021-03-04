Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KTYB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Kentucky Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $221.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.
Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile
