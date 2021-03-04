Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KTYB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Kentucky Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $221.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

