Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,985,084 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

