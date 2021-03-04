Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,282. Kering has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

