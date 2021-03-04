Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

