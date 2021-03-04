Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.08.
About Kerry Properties
