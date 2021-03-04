KeyCorp Comments on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.