KeyCorp Weighs in on AppFolio Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AppFolio in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AppFolio by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

