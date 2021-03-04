Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

