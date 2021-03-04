Keystone Financial Group Acquires 608 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,985. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

