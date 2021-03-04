Keystone Financial Group Acquires 9,078 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.16% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 508,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,750. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

