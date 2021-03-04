Keystone Financial Group Buys 1,321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 179,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

