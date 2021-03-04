Keystone Financial Group Buys 2,221 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.