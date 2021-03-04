Keystone Financial Group Buys 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average is $216.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.