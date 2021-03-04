Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 1,573,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,713,672. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.