Keystone Financial Group Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 634,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $285.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

