Keystone Financial Group Has $4.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

IVV traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.23. 288,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average is $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

