Keystone Financial Group Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. 12,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,739. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.