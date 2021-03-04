Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 3.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 2.43% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

