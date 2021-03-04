Keystone Financial Group Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 277,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,080 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 477.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. 5,325,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

