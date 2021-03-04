Keystone Financial Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,384,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $21,435,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.57. 74,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,677. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

