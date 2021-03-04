Keystone Financial Group Sells 210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $508.65. 258,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $315.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

