Keystone Financial Group Sells 27,527 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,081,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

FTSM remained flat at $$60.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

