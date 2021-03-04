Keystone Financial Group Sells 9,265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

