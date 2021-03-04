Keystone Financial Group Takes $5.15 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.64% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 206,230 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 10,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $33.24.

