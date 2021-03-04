Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Gap Up to $2,538.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,538 ($33.16), but opened at GBX 2,628 ($34.33). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,476 ($32.35), with a volume of 132,804 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,666.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,409.34.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

