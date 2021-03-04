Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

