Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

