Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $32.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.74 million and the highest is $32.90 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $149.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

