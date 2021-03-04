Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.59. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.