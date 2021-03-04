Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.