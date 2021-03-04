Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.54 ($87.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €75.94 ($89.34). 243,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.59 and its 200 day moving average is €72.45.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.