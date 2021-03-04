Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

