Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $812.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,775.75 and approximately $812.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

