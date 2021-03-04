Klimatas Market Cap Hits $14,015.64 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,015.64 and $243.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

