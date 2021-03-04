Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. KCG lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

