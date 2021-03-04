Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.25 ($122.65).

Shares of KBX stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €105.72 ($124.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,213 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

