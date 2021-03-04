Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.25 ($122.65).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching €105.72 ($124.38). 172,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

