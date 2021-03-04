KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOP stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $569.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

