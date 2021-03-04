KnoxFS (new) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $414,503.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 374,280 coins.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnoxFS (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KnoxFS (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

